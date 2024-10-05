QB injury derails Hawks’ air attack, but Hart still prevails 

By Matt Lechuga

For The Signal

An injury to Hart starting quarterback Jacob Paisano forced the Hawks to take a new approach Friday night, switching from a pass-heavy offense to a ground-based one in a comfortable 35-7 win over the Castaic Coyotes at College of the Canyons.

Hart head coach Jake Goossen-Brown called Paisano day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

Zach Rogozik led the way with 231 yards and 3 touchdowns on 23 carries and backup quarterback sophomore Matix Frithsmith contributed 59 yards and 2 scores on the ground as well.

Hart High School running back Zach Rogozik (22) attempts to run the ball against the Castaic Coyotes during their game on Friday night at College of the Canyons. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

“We’ve always known we have a great offensive line,” said Goossen-Brown. “We knew they could do anything we asked them to do, and they came out and showed everybody we can run the ball, we can throw the ball, we can do everything.”

The Hawks (6-1, 3-0) scored on all four of their first-half possessions, with Rogozik and Frithsmith leading the way. In the first quarter it was Frithsmith on the Hawks’ opening drive with a patient run from 7 yards out. On the second drive, following an interception of Castaic quarterback Khanai Langford by Hart’s Kevin Reyes, Rogozik took a counter left 23 yards to the end zone.

In the second quarter Rogozik capped the Hawks third drive with a 3-yard touchdown. He gouged the Castaic defense for big chunks all night, racking up 10 carries of 10 yards or more. The Hawks’ fourth drive ended with an 18-yard rush by Frithsmith where he took a keeper off the right side, tiptoeing the sideline into the end zone.

“We came in needing to win the line of scrimmage, our O-line needed to drive them back, and that’s what they did,” said Frithsmith. “After last Friday’s game we went right to the drawing board and went right to work, drawing up plays that we thought could work.”

The Hart Hawks go up against the Castaic Coyotes during a game on Friday night at College of the Canyons. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

The Coyotes (2-5, 0-3) were able to get on the board just before the half when a scrambling Langford dumped the ball off to Monty Coleman out of the backfield where he broke a handful of tackles and scored from 40 yards out, making the halftime score 28-7.

After halftime the Castaic defense tightened, recovering two fumbles and holding the Hawks out of the endzone until the fourth quarter when Rogozik broke a 21-yard scoring run for the final score of 35-7.

“We made some adjustments at halftime that slowed them down a little bit offensively, but all in all, the score is the score,” said Coyotes head coach Sirr Guy Shakir. “We turned the ball over a lot, allowed first down after first down on the ground. It puts us in a tough spot.”

The Hawks defense was just as good as their run game, intercepting four Coyotes passes, two coming from senior defensive back Timothy Tadler.

Hart will look to extend its winning streak to seven games when the Hawks take on Canyon, and Castaic faces West Ranch still looking for its first Foothill League win. Both games are scheduled Thursday.

A Hart Hawk player stops a Castaic Coyote while defending the ball during their Friday night game at College of the Canyons. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

Hart Hawks Timothy Tadler ii (24) and Lincoln Daly (15) wait on the sidelines during a timeout at their game against the Castaic Coyotes on Friday night at College of the Canyons. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.