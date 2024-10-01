Ron Ippolito | A Commitment to Student Success

As we enter election season, our community has an important choice to make about the future of education in Santa Clarita. We need leaders who are committed to student success, who are not afraid to ask tough questions, and who are determined to put learning first. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Eric Anderson for the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board. His vision, experience and dedication make him the ideal candidate to represent students, teachers and families.

With a professional background in the health care industry, Eric has skill in conflict resolution and teamwork — qualities that are needed on the Hart school board. He knows how to work with differing opinions and strong wills to achieve the greater good. His approach will value open dialogue, constructive problem-solving, and finding common ground.

Eric and his wife have children enrolled in our public schools. This gives him a firsthand understanding of the daily challenges students and educators face. He doesn’t just observe these issues from the sidelines; he and his family personally experience the day-to-day impact that school board decisions have on students, teachers and families.

Eric also knows the importance of attracting and retaining high-quality teachers. In recent years, the Hart district has lost a number of great teachers; some are leaving for neighboring districts that offer better compensation, while others are leaving the teaching profession entirely. Eric understands that student success begins with a motivated, well-supported teaching staff, and he is committed to fostering an environment where teachers can thrive.

In Eric Anderson, we have a candidate who will build bridges, not walls, between families, the board, the community and teachers. His collaborative spirit, forward-thinking policies and deep personal investment in our schools make him the right choice and a fresh voice for the Hart school board. Our students and teachers deserve a board member who will stand up for them, and that’s why I ask you to join me in supporting Eric Anderson for the Hart school board.

Ron Ippolito

Canyon Country