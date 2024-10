I believe that I have Trump Derangement Syndrome and there is no cure.

The symptoms include:

• Fear of four more years of this loathsome boor.

• Anxiety at the thought of him ruling instead of governing.

• Nausea because a convicted felon is the best the Republicans can offer.

• And, depression because he has so many followers.

I don’t think my mind will change. So, it’s a condition that I live with. The only hope for a cure is if Trump loses and is never heard from again.

Stephanie Green

Saugus