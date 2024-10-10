Thomas Oatway | A Frustrating Fact-Checking

I started to fact-check the puzzling letter to the editor by Kenneth Bloomfield (Aug. 27). I will never get that hour of my life back. Bloomfield compares the Democratic National Committee to the Soviet Union’s CCCP (communist party), which no longer exists. Talk about living in the past.

Bloomfield describes the Democratic Party’s choice of Kamala Harris as “undemocratic.” Obviously, he wanted Donald Trump to run against a dawdling old man. Instead, the DNC met and almost all delegates selected Harris and Walz as their candidates. Unlike the CCCP, this was not a singular candidate in a one-party system. And the only old guy running is Trump, the oldest presidential candidate ever.

Bloomfield insists the DNC and the media control “all government and historic journalist positions.” Did he forget about the Republican-led House of Representatives? Or the Republican-led state governments that control reproductive rights of women?

He claims that Joe Biden’s understaffed Secret Service left Trump vulnerable to an assassination attempt. Isn’t the Republican-led House supposed to appropriate funding for government services?

The claim is made that “millions of dollars went to the Biden Family from foreign sources.” No (proof) exists to validate the claim that Joe Biden ever received any money. Hunter Biden was convicted of multiple felonies, which shows just how little influence Joe Biden had on the Department of Justice and FBI.

Bloomfield has at least one smart relative. She intends to vote for Harris, not having bought his upside-down logic that the DNC is actually the threat to democracy. Bloomfield worries that Harris will “retool the federal bureaucracy with Democratic (the party) stooges.” This only shows that these MAGA Republicans love to accuse their opponents of exactly what they do.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia