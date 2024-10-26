Vikings emerge from chaos vs. Castaic 

By Matt Lechuga

For The Signal

It was a little ugly, a little chaotic, but the end result is all that matters for the Valencia Vikings as they captured at least a share of the Foothill League title with their 52-33 win over Castaic Friday night.

“We didn’t play well but all the credit in the world to Castaic,” said Valencia head coach Larry Muir. “They came out and played hard. Our guys did enough to win ugly, but we certainly have a lot of mistakes we have to go back and learn and get better from.”

Junior quarterback Brady Bretthauer came into the game having thrown 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions but that streak came to an end on the Vikings’ first offensive play where a double reverse pass was picked off by Castaic.

After forcing a Castaic three-and-out, the Vikings stabilized with a 10-play, 57-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Brian Bonner.

Bretthauer redeemed himself on the Vikings’ next drive, hitting Nico Funez for a 69-yard touchdown to push the Valencia lead to 14-0. Bretthauer finished the game with 301 yards passing with the touchdown and two interceptions.

After a Valencia 35-yard field goal, Castaic got on the board with a 7-yard rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion from running back Monty Coleman that was immediately negated by an 85-yard kick return touchdown by Symeon Wilkins to give the Vikings a 24-8 lead going into the half.

“This week we were just trying to put up as many points as we could, like always,” said Bonner. “We were a little out of sync with all the penalties and stuff going on but that didn’t stop us from fighting through.”

The second half opened with back-to-back kick return touchdowns, the first an 80-yard run by Austin Evans followed by a return from Bonner he picked up off the hop, making the score 31-14.

The two running backs then traded scores, first Coleman from 4, Bonner from 3, and Coleman again from 26 to get the Coyotes closer, trailing 38-27. Then Castaic forced a Bonner fumble and capitalized with a 54-yard pass from Khanai Langford to Jayden Broderick to bring the Coyotes within five, 38-33.

That’s when Valencia slammed the door with two more rushing touchdowns from Bonner for the final score of 52-33.

“We’re 1-0 this week,” said Muir. “We’ll try to go 1-0 next week. Our mindset is to get better from tonight, correct some mistakes, and get better.”

Castaic will take its bye week next week while Valencia will wrap up Foothill League play against West Ranch.