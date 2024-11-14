COC student Brooke Bailey still singing after AGT run 

News release

College of the Canyons sophomore music student Brooke Bailey was on her way to school one morning when she received a phone call that would change her life.

A casting director from the NBC show “America’s Got Talent” had come across Instagram videos of Bailey singing and thought she would be a good fit for the show.

That is how the 19-year-old found herself on the AGT stage in March, wowing the audience with her soulful rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” which earned her a “yes” from each of the four judges.

“That song is vocally one of the hardest songs I’ve ever had to sing,” Bailey said in a COC news release. “It was just very stressful to me because I only had a few hours to learn it. In the end, like, all you can do is show them what you have.”

To help cope with her nerves, Bailey focused on the audience’s reactions to her performance.

“It really boosted my confidence,” said Bailey. “That’s what I love about the audience for AGT, they’re always very positive. When they really like something like, they show it, and I feed off from the energy. So really, while I was up there, I was just happy to be there.”

COC’s music program had also prepared Bailey for her television debut.

“I feel like it opened my eyes and my ears to be a better performer and look at music a different way,” said Bailey, who sang the national anthem at COC’s homecoming football game in 2023.

Bailey says COC music instructors Lori Marie Rios and Bill McPherson have been essential to her musical development.

“Bill is an instrumentalist so he kind of opened my ear,” said Bailey. “He really showed me that there is more to singing than just a microphone.”

Once in the AGT quarterfinals, Bailey took a risk by choosing to perform a ballad rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.” Although her performance earned her a standing ovation from Heidi Klum, she didn’t secure enough votes to advance and was eliminated.

“I was little disappointed, but also proud of myself for doing it,” said Bailey. “I went from such a powerful, like soulful piece to this vulnerable and emotional piece that obviously a lot of people didn’t really understand. This song was a very vulnerable part of my life, and I felt like that’s why it was so hard to portray.”

The experience left Bailey exhausted, which is why she decided to take a break from her COC music studies to focus on herself.

“I’ve just been working on me,” said Bailey. “Personally, mentally and physically, I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Although she hasn’t decided if she will resume her studies at COC in spring 2024, Bailey is grateful to the college.

“COC helped me a lot,” said Bailey. “It opened my eyes and brought new experiences to me, which I’m so grateful for. If Pico Canyon Hall didn’t exist, I wouldn’t know any of the people I know now, because when you’re a music major it’s like your own little family. Everyone knows everyone in Pico Canyon.”

Although she is taking a break, Bailey has not stopped singing.

“I have been filming some more singing content to post on my social media just to keep my name out there,” said Bailey. “AGT was just the first step of many that I plan on taking. There’s a lot of open doors right now.”

As far as the future goes, Bailey dreams of becoming a household name.

“I just want people to know my name and hear my voice,” said Bailey. “I want them to know Brooke Bailey. I just love it so much that I don’t plan on giving up. I love it too much to give up.”