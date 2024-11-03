It’s Whale Watching Time! 

By Michele E. Buttelman, Signal Staff Writer

Doña Uhrig, Sunday Editor

Southern California is blessed with an amazing climate, stunning mountains and the beautiful and majestic Pacific Ocean. It should be no surprise that the throngs of people who inhabit the area are joined by resident pods of whales who live off-shore year-round.

Minke Whales

So, what kinds of whales are available to see? October to December, is the best time to see Minke whales, even though they are considered a year-round visitor in Dana Point, says Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. In fact, they are so common, they are considered residents of the West Coast from California to Washington.

Minke whales are a smaller whale with slender, streamlined bodies. According to Harbor Breeze Yacht Charters and Cruises, Minke whales are “relatively elusive and are not often seen by whale watchers. However, their distinctive vocalizations can sometimes be used to locate them.” If you are fortunate to hear one, they can be spotted by the white bands on their flippers.

Humpback Whales

Humpback whales are found all over the world, but are most common off the coasts of California, British Columbia and Hawaii, according to Dolphin Safari. In California, they can be spotted from April through November.

Humpbacks are highly migratory and travel long distances for feeding and breeding. They are known for their social behavior and are often seen in groups of up to 15. They are also known for their curiosity and will approach humans and boats.

Gray Whales

Gray whales can be seen off the coast of California in December and January as they migrate south and again between March and May on their way north, according to The Marine Mammal Center. Since the whales migrate close to shore, they are often easy to spot.

Grays are so named by their gray and white patters that are unique to each whale. Their white patches are mostly made up of barnacles and lice. “In fact, gray whales can carry over 400 pounds of barnacles and whale lice,” according to the center.

Orcas

Orcas, also known as Killer Whales, are actually a species of dolphin. They can be spotted throughout the year off the coast of California, but mostly in the summer and fall months.

Like the Humpback, Orcas are highly social and mostly seen in pods of up to 40 individuals.

Dana Point

Dana Point claims to be the “Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World.” It is also the first Whale Heritage Site in the Americas. The designation by the World Cetacean Alliance recognizes Dana Point’s respect for all cetaceans, which are whales, dolphins and porpoises.

The spectacular show of sea life makes any day of the year the best time to go whale watching in Southern California. For a daily tally of sightings, visit dolphinsafari.com/sightings-log.

Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara channel is one of the most ecologically diverse hotspots on the West Coast. The nutrient rich waters are derived from the California current. Cold water from Alaska rushes past the coast and creates a bloom of life. Pair this with turbulent winds that bring the cold water from the depths of the ocean to the surface, and it creates a perfect oceanic feeding ground. Humpback whales, orcas and countless sea lions have been spotted here in just the past few weeks.

From late November through April, thousands of Pacific gray whales migrate through the Channel first heading south to the warm water lagoon s of Baja California. On their return in the spring many gray whales, especially mothers with newborn calves, hug Santa Barbara’s coastline heading to their eventual summer home in the Bering Strait off Alaska.

When visiting Santa Barbara during whale migration season enjoy the many leisurely trails along the scenic bluffs that also double as perfect vantage points to sit and watch for these magnificent creatures heading north.

Late spring through early fall, the Santa Barbara Channel offers regular sightings of humpback whales and the largest mammal on earth, the massive blue whale. You might also spot the shy minke whale, fin whale, Pacific white-sided dolphin, coastal bottlenose dolphin and other dolphins.

From Ventura to Newport

Newport Landing is one the most popular whale watching destinations. See giant blue whales, finback whales, gray whales and many more in their natural habitat. One the largest marine protected parks in California lies just outside of Newport Bay and whales and dolphin of all types can be viewed as soon as you leave the bay.