Larry Moore | Kamala’s Mulligan

After listening to Kamala Harris’ disingenuous and self- serving concession speech, I thought that, had she not used the word concede, she was giving a campaign speech, urging her teary-eyed followers to push ahead.

I know she didn’t write that speech, which was nothing more than a platitude salad. She is incapable of that. But if she had any dignity or self-respect, she would give the following speech.

Call it a do-over or, as we say in golf, a mulligan:

“My fellow Americans, especially my loyal followers who blindly voted for me: The ruse is over. The queen has no clothes. Donald Trump has won the election and that is a good thing. He will unite the country. Everything I said about him being a dictator, a fascist, akin to Hitler, was just smoke and mirrors created by my Democrat Party handlers. The notion that President-elect Trump will be a dictator is ludicrous, and I told the bureaucrats that. They told me, ‘It’s all we’ve got.’

“When I was selected by Joe Biden to be his vice president in 2020, I was astounded. I had no qualifications to be vice president or, even worse, God forbid, president. I realize I was chosen because I checked off some diversity, equity and inclusion boxes. They also knew that because of my experience with Willie Brown, I could get along with an old man. I knew from my first meeting with Joe that he was mentally unfit for the job of president. The handlers told me, ‘Tell the press that Joe is in tip-top form and can run rings around Trump.’ I felt bad about perpetuating that lie for four years. The American people deserve better.

“When Joe crashed and burned in his debate with Trump, I had a feeling there was a dramatic change in the wind. Shortly after that I was approached by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and President Barack Obama. They succinctly told me, ‘Joe’s out and you’re in.’

“I said, ‘I’m not qualified to be president.’

“They answered, ‘You’re the best we’ve got on short notice. Don’t worry about the campaign. We’ll handle everything. All you have to do is show up and read what we give you. Trust us.’ How could I say no to that trio?

“You know the rest. My campaign was the weakest in the history of American politics. It allowed President-elect Trump to pull off the greatest comeback in American political history. Good for him.

“I know my name is being mentioned as a future candidate for governor of California. California already has an incompetent governor. They don’t need another. The people of California deserve better.

“Let me conclude by saying I’m glad the four years of gaslighting are over. I will retire for good to the liberal Elysian fields of San Francisco. Wish me well.”

Larry Moore

Valencia