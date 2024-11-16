Michael Reagan | Democracy Outvoted the Democrats

The Democrats did not do a good job of dealing with their terrible loss. In fact, they and the liberal media collectively melted down in front of the world last week when Donald Trump and America’s voters dealt Kamala Harris a decisive, humiliating and historic election defeat.

For a bunch of supposedly sophisticated liberal politicians, journalists and celebrities who profess to love democracy, it was an embarrassing but predictable display of bad sportsmanship, denial, racism and partisan bias.

Joy Reid of MSNBC blamed white women for Harris’ loss. Al Sharpton blamed misogynist Black men. Jimmy Kimmel cried on the air. So did Van Jones on CNN and former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill on MSNBC. And John Dickerson – a top CBS newsman and future “CBS Evening News” co-anchor – betrayed his bias by choking up on the “Late Show” when Stephen Colbert asked him how he planned to explain Trump’s election to his kids.

Millions of progressive Democrats are despondent at the thought of living under the “dictatorship” of Trump for the next four years.

And now their favorite politicians are pointing fingers at each other for letting Harris become the party nominee in the first place, and then for failing to prevent her wipeout on Election Day.

They can’t blame Party Crank Emeritus James Carville. He saw the Kamala train wreck coming out of the station, but his bitter, foul-mouthed rants were ignored by party bosses. Instead, Democrats and the liberal media spent three months cheering on Kamala as if she had a real chance to win and warning us incessantly that Trump was a dictator in waiting.

If Trump won, they cried over and over, he would kill our democracy. There’d be no more elections and everybody who has ever disagreed with him was going to go to jail or face a firing squad.

But anyone with an un-deranged brain always knew the fear mongering about the end of democracy was partisan BS.

The American people, the country, Trump and the MAGA Republican Party all won big last week. The biggest losers in the short run and the long run were Democrats. They’re the ones who put up an incompetent, unlikable candidate without anyone voting for her in an election or in their party. They’re the ones who spent four years making America less better off and less safe today than it was four years ago.

Democrats should quit blaming Blacks and Latinos and everybody else for their many screwups.

They have to look in the mirror and admit to themselves they were the ones who lost the election, not the rainbow of American voters who had the good sense to wake up and abandon them and their terrible policies.

There’s one important Democrat out there who probably understands where his party went wrong better than anyone and who apparently has already made peace with the brutal results of the 2024 election – Joe Biden.

Old Joe may get the last laugh.

When he met with Trump this week for a “smooth transition of power” photo-op and a friendly two-hour chat, the only politician to ever defeat Trump in an election couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. Given the Bidens’ well-publicized hatred of Kamala and that cheerful White House photograph, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suspect that Joe and Jill secretly voted for Trump.

To find out if that’s true we’ll have to wait for Jill to write her memoir describing what really went on in the Democrat Party’s dirty coup of her husband. It should be juicy.

Meanwhile, let’s get back to the election and the bullish future of America’s democracy. Here’s what I told Jake Tapper when I was on CNN this week publicizing the work my Reagan Legacy Foundation does to honor the Americans who served in World War II and help today’s sailors and their families with scholarships: “Democracy is alive and well – and it worked perfectly on Nov. 5.”

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.