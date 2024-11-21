Olive Branch Theatricals presents ‘Plaid Tidings’ 

News release

Olive Branch Theatricals is presenting “Plaid Tidings,” a musical theater performance scheduled weekends at the Valencia Town Center Nov. 30 through Dec. 15.

“Just in time for the holidays, the legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages offering the best of Forever Plaid, tied up in a nifty package with a big bow on top,” the theater group announced in a news release.

“Filled with standards that have all been ‘Plaid-erized,’ our boys are back to do their holiday special,” the release said. “At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.”

The show included a 3-minute, 11-second version of “The Ed Sullivan Show,” featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas.

The show features Castello Domingo as Smudge, Brandon McCravy as Frankie, Dorian Perez as Jinx, and Colin Sickafoose as Sparky, with vocal direction and accompaniment by Alea Montenegro.

“This truly ‘heaven-sent’ holiday treat will lift audiences’ spirits and fill them with nostalgia for a bygone era of classic music sung in perfect harmony,” the release said.

Performances are to be held at The Olive Branch, a performance space by the nonprofit Olive Branch Theatricals on The Patios at Valencia Town Center.

Tickets ($18-$23) and specific showtimes are available at www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.