Paul McGuire | Enough Dubious Machinations

It’s unfortunate the Musk-Ramaswamy government efficiency task force can’t begin with the L.A. County Registrar’s office. Here we are 10 days out from the election and, according to your page one story today (Nov. 15), they’re still counting votes. Perhaps they can take a permanent vacation with the geniuses in Maricopa County, Arizona.

How do these government (agencies) explain their incompetency? States with a zillion more voters manage to count their votes in (gasp!) one day. The only time I saw the L.A. County Registrar move quickly was when they were striking votes from the “Recall Gascón” initiative. Yeah, that was no problem. Inauthentic. Of course.

This is why we don’t trust elections anymore. Bring back paper ballots, same-day voting and voter ID. Enough of the Democrat Party’s dubious machinations.

Paul McGuire

Canyon Country