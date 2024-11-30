Rob Kerchner | Fingerprints on Failures

Back in June, NASA sent two astronauts into space courtesy of Boeing for an eight-day mission. The Boeing capsule proved unusable to return, so the astronauts have been stranded in space ever since. Now NASA admits they will remain stuck in space all the way to February, when evil right-winger Elon Musk’s SpaceX will come and save them.

And the kicker? The head of the National Space Council during this whole snafu is none other than Kamala Harris. Inflation … immigration … Afghanistan … even NASA foul-ups. Is there any mistake she doesn’t have her fingerprints on?

Rob Kerchner

Valencia