Ron Perry | Pack Your Bags!

Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Omari Hardwick, Samuel Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Raven Simone, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Neve Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Ne-Yo, Chelsea Handler, Jon Stewart, Keegan-Michael Key, Chloe Sevigny, Eddie Griffin, Amber Rose. These people need to show us they were serious when they said they were leaving the country if President Donald Trump won. I would bet most of them will not leave; maybe one or two. Why? Because this is the best country in the world! Where did they make all of their money? Where did they buy a big beautiful home and drive a big beautiful car? Where did they become famous? The United States of America!

But I hope they will all feel free to leave. We’re Waiting and watching.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country