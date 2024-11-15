Blog

Ron Perry | Pack Your Bags!

Letters to the Editor
Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Omari Hardwick, Samuel Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Raven Simone, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Neve Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Ne-Yo, Chelsea Handler, Jon Stewart, Keegan-Michael Key, Chloe Sevigny, Eddie Griffin, Amber Rose. These people need to show us they were serious when they said they were leaving the country if President Donald Trump won. I would bet most of them will not leave; maybe one or two. Why? Because this is the best country in the world! Where did they make all of their money? Where did they buy a big beautiful home and drive a big beautiful car? Where did they become famous? The United States of America!

But I hope they will all feel free to leave. We’re Waiting and watching.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country

