SCV Water wins 7 awards for public relations 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has received seven awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter. Overall, the agency captured three PRism Awards, the top award in a category, and four Awards of Excellence.

PRSA-LA distributes PRism Awards to top entries, as well as Awards of Excellence, with winners chosen from multiple industries including government, technology, education and more.

SCV Water’s news release provided the following summaries of awards received during PRSA-LA’s 60th Annual PRism Award Show:

PRism award, Brand Refresh and Brand Guide (Creative Tactics, Logo/Identity Design Category): This award recognized SCV Water’s comprehensive brand refresh and development of a cohesive brand guide, which modernized the organization’s identity and established a clear visual standard, enhancing brand recognition and consistency across all communication channels.

PRism award, Water Efficiency Works – Multifamily Apartment Program (Community Relations, Government Category): This program was honored for its impactful approach to educating and supporting multifamily apartment communities on water-saving practices, demonstrating SCV Water’s commitment to community engagement and sustainability in a traditionally challenging segment.

PRism award, 2024 Consumer Confidence Report (Publications, Annual Reports Category): The 2024 Consumer Confidence Report earned distinction for its transparent and accessible presentation of water quality data, empowering the public with clear information on SCV Water’s commitment to safety and compliance.

Award of Excellence, Garden Smarter (Publications, Magazines Category): This magazine was recognized for its rich, informative content that guides residents in sustainable gardening practices, positioning SCV Water as a knowledgeable resource for eco-friendly landscaping.

Award of Excellence, Water Currents eNewsletter (Publications, Newsletters Category): Water Currents was celebrated for effectively engaging subscribers with timely updates and valuable information about water resources, conservation tips, and SCV Water initiatives.

Award of Excellence, SCV Water Social Media (Social Media Category): SCV Water’s social media presence was awarded for its dynamic and interactive approach to educating and engaging the community, using creative campaigns, and providing updates to broaden public awareness of water issues.

Award of Excellence, Conservation Videos – Lawn Replacement Program (Government Videos Category): This video series was recognized for its educational and visually engaging content, effectively promoting water conservation practices to the community through accessible and impactful government-produced media.

The PRism Awards celebrate the best and brightest in public relations and communications in the Southern California region, the release said. Hundreds of entries are received annually from agencies, as well as corporate, nonprofit, and independent practitioners in the public relations profession in and around the Los Angeles area. Awards are judged by a PRSA sister chapter.