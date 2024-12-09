Golden Valley boys’ basketball starts off league with win at Castaic 

The grit and tenacity of Golden Valley senior Kenyen Andrews was on full display Friday night on the road at Castaic.

The only starting senior for the Grizzlies on Friday, Andrews was all over the floor with 10 rebounds, six of them on the offensive end, and five steals to go along with a game-high 21 points to give him a double-double in the Grizzlies’ first Foothill League game of the year.

Golden Valley had 20 steals as a team, forcing the issue all night as the Grizzlies took down the Coyotes, 77-41.

“We just had to be aggressive the whole time,” Andrews said. “As we saw the film, we just had to be very aggressive.”

After a somewhat slow start, the Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0) used their full-court press to run out to a 19-12 lead after the first quarter. The lead swelled to 19 at the half and then 27 after three quarters.

Castaic senior Alvin Clark (4) goes up for a layup against Golden Valley defense during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Castaic High School on Dec. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Shots weren’t always falling for the Grizzlies, but head coach Chris Printz said he liked how his players were constantly crashing the offensive glass or immediately pressing the Coyotes (5-4, 0-2) to create easy scoring chances.

“We struggle sometimes to score, and so we need our defense to create offense,” Printz said. “That was part of the plan going in. We were a little more aggressive defensively tonight than maybe normal, but that’s what we thought we needed to do to, you know, create those easy baskets.”

Junior Alex Villejo helped out with 17 points for Golden Valley, hitting four shots from beyond the arc. Junior Zach Christoffersen added nine points, while sophomore Donovan Webb contributed six assists to go along with four points as he took a backseat on the scoring end to provide for his teammates.

It was the first game in nine days for the Grizzlies, who had the league bye on Tuesday. Their previous game was an 80-37 loss at Crespi to snap a four-game winning streak in non-league play.

Golden Valley point guard Donovan Webb (5) dribbles the ball during the second quarter of Friday’s game against Castaic at Castaic High School on Dec. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“This felt really good, especially when we went all the way down to Crespi and we lost really badly,” Andrews said. “But that was a motivation right there as we took a good amount of break, and we got to work right on Monday.”

It was the opposite for Castaic, which played its fourth game in five days on Friday. Head coach Lou Fernando said that may have helped to play a part in some of the sluggishness for the Coyotes, who were in foul trouble for most of the game.

Senior Jack Shand picked up three early fouls in the first quarter and sat for much of the game, though he was still able to put up nine points and three assists.

Castaic senior Braylon Leslie (33) dribbles the ball past Golden Valley forward Zach Christoffersen (22) during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Castaic High School on Dec. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“It’s super hard to change your game plan when (he’s out), and he was doing really well,” Fernando. “But I’m gonna take responsibility of that, and me and my staff will take responsibility for that, because I don’t know how we weren’t aware that he had three fouls.”

Senior Wesley Tucker led the Coyotes with 12 points, including a couple of 3-pointers. Senior Braelen Spencer had 10 points and senior Alvin Clark had nine points.

Making his return to the court for Golden Valley was senior Jamison Torres, who starred for the football team in the fall, one that tied the program record with nine wins, before taking a small break. He recorded six points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals off the bench.

Printz is still waiting for another gridiron standout in senior Anthony Seragusa to return to help lengthen the Golden Valley bench.

Castaic senior Jack Shand (21) goes up for a shot against Golden Valley defense during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Castaic High School on Dec. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We got a kind of a kick out of earlier in the second half where Castaic threw one deep, and it was like watching (Torres) play safety,” Printz said. “He just went and got that thing. So it’s just really neat to have him back. He’s a tremendous football player, and we were, you know, really happy to see him and the success they had.”

Golden Valley will have its first home league game on Tuesday against Hart.

Castaic is set to travel to Valencia on Tuesday.

Here’s how the other basketball teams in the Santa Clarita Valley did on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Girls’ basketball

Castaic 46, Golden Valley 43: It was celebration time for the Castaic Coyotes after they got their first Foothill League victory in program history Friday night at home, 46-43 in overtime over Golden Valley.

Castaic trailed by double-digits before making it a three-point game at the half and coming back to force the extra period.

“These girls have been working since I’ve been with them for three, four months,” said first-year head coach Jared Lacy. “I can’t explain their effort and the energy and the culture shift, and they’re just spearheading the change in this culture for the program. And I’m proud of them. Super proud of them.”

The Castaic girls’ basketball team celebrates after defeating Golden Valley in overtime on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, for the program’s first-ever Foothill League win. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

Alana Clark and Harmony Winslow each had 14 points to lead Castaic.

Golden Valley was led in scoring by Janice Orantes with 15, followed by Morgan Mendenhall with nine.

Castaic will seek to keep the party going on Tuesday when it travels to Valencia.

Golden Valley will look to stop a red-hot Hart team on Tuesday at home.

Canyon 71, West Ranch 21: After needing overtime to win its first league game, Canyon dominated in Friday’s 71-21 win over West Ranch on the road.

Freshman Darby Dunn led Canyon with 24 points as four Cowboys reached double-figures. Junior Shannen Wilson had 14 and senior Jasmine Williams 10. Junior Precious Moore added 10 points.

Canyon has its league bye on Tuesday, but has three scheduled games this week before hosting Golden Valley on Friday.

Castaic senior Braelen Spencer (24) dribbles the ball during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Golden Valley at Castaic High School on Dec. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

West Ranch travels to Saugus on Tuesday.

Valencia 55, Saugus 43: Valencia got back to winning ways Friday with a 55-43 road win at Saugus on the back of two 20-point scorers.

Freshman Kamilla Basyrova has been lighting things up early on and added to that with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Junior Cara McKell helped out with 20 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Elexis Epie had eight.

Trinity 54, Royal 25: In the fifth-place game Saturday at Trinity’s inaugural “Reason for the Season” tournament, Trinity took down Royal, 54-25.

Freshman Noa Peña had 21 points and 13 rebounds to go along with nine steals as she earned all-tournament team honors. Lucy Smith added 11 points.

In the championship game on Saturday, Viewpoint beat Maranatha, 30-26. Viewpoint’s Bella Hansen was named the MVP of the tournament, while teammate Ella Ward and Maranatha’s Charlotte Yee were named to the all-tournament team.

Agoura’s Kayla Hasenstab and Simi Valley’s Francis Ellis also earned all-tournament honors.

Trinity has its first Heritage League game Monday when it hosts Lancaster Baptist.

Boys’ basketball

Valencia 58, Saugus 55: Cole Harmon had 19 points, six assists and five steals, and Max Guardado recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, but the Saugus Centurions (2-4, 0-2) fell to the Valencia Vikings (3-6, 2-0) at home on Friday, 58-55.

Valencia hosts Castaic on Tuesday while Saugus hosts West Ranch.

Canyon 65, West Ranch 62: The Canyon Cowboys continue to impress in the early going, taking down the West Ranch Wildcats on the road on Friday, 65, 62.

Golden Valley shooting guard Wyatt Printz (11) dribbles the ball during the second quarter of Friday’s game against Castaic at Castaic High School on Dec. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Isaac Yuhico had 20 points to lead Canyon (7-1, 2-0), while Erick Kubel had 19 and Chigozie Osuji had 13.

Canyon has its league bye on Tuesday before hosting Golden Valley on Friday.

Trinity 69, Villanova Prep 39: Two Trinity Classical Academy’s Cy Mitchell fell just two rebounds shy of a triple-double as the Knights beat Villanova Prep on the road Friday, 69-39.

Cash Mitchell led the way with 29 points to go along with seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Noah Phillips had 22 points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Cy Mitchell had 13 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Trinity opens up Heritage League play Monday at home against Lancaster Baptist.