Hart girls’ basketball continues league dominance, beats Saugus 

It looks like another year for Hart Hawks girls’ basketball to be on top of the Foothill League when it’s all said and done.

A tight contest after one quarter at home against the Saugus Centurions on Friday turned into a rout for the Hawks, led by senior Morgan Mack’s 28 points in a 60-35 win.

“It feels good, especially in my senior year,” Mack said. “Each game I’m trying to, like, bring it all in. And it’s amazing, you know, to keep the streak going and just going out there and playing with them.”

Hart guard Morgan Mack (13) goes up for a layup against Saugus point forward Rachael Correa (1) during the first quarter of Friday’s game at Hart High School on Dec. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Mack hit five 3-pointers on Friday as the Long Beach State commit looks to make it three straight league titles for the Hawks (7-2, 3-0). Hart won last year outright after sharing the league title with Canyon the year before.

Hart is now on a 16-game league winning streak.

The two teams battled in the opening frame and up through the middle of the second quarter before Hart started to pull away, leading 30-19 at the half. Hart Senior Emery Eav had nine of her 15 points in the first half.

“Very, very key,” said Hart head coach Jerry Mike. “We rely on Andrea (Aina) and Morgan to do a lot of our scoring, so it’s nice when Emery can create. She’s got a nice jump shot. She can shoot the three a little bit. She’s got a really nice game. She was on display tonight.”

Saugus point guard Laila Ward (12) looks for an opening against Hart’s defense during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Hart High School on Dec. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart turned it up in the third quarter with 22 points. Mack had 10 in that frame after nearly hitting a half-court heave at the halftime buzzer.

“I thought it was gonna go in,” Mack said. “That’s the closest I’ve ever been shooting that shot.”

Saugus (2-6, 1-3) was led by freshman Laila Ward with nine points, adding five rebounds and three steals. Head coach Anthony Falasca said Ward was tasked with trying to keep Aina quiet, and that job was accomplished as she finished with six points, well below her season average.

“To give a freshman the job to slow down the best shooter — I think Andrea is probably, if not the, one of the best shooters in our league — and I thought Laila played her pretty well today,” Falasca said.

Ward added five rebounds and three steals. Junior EvaMarie Rios had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while sophomore Rachael Correa had three points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Hart forward Faith Purfoy (12) passes the ball during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Saugus at Hart High School on Dec. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Falasca saw a little bit of what his bench can contribute near the end of the game. Sophomore Alina Machuca had two points and two steals in her short time on the court.

“I think the game is slowing down for some of the bench players,” Falasca said. “I thought Alina Machuca played great today.”

Hart led by as much as 33 on Friday. Mike said his team continues to get better as the season is progressing.

“It’s all about them and how their approach to the little things, like I said, film and weight room and practice and things,” Mike said. “I think we’re getting better right now. I really think, just in the last week, that the team’s really coming together.”

It wasn’t a night for the Centurions to write home about, though Falasca thought the first quarter was the best one his team has played all year, and a good sign after losing junior forward Natalie Weathers to injury in just the second game of the season.

Saugus shooting guard Jasmine Garcia (14) dribbles the ball past Hart defense during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Hart High School on Dec. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We looked fluid,” Falasca said. “We ran somewhat of a new motion that we’re kind of playing with a little bit, and it’s starting to click. I think once we lost Natalie, we had to incorporate a new little offense. And it’s starting to work. But again, we’ve had a week and a half to kind of work on it.”

Both teams will have tournament action during the holiday break as league play goes on hiatus starting next week as the William S. Hart Union High School District has finals.

Here’s how the other two Foothill League girls’ basketball games on Friday finished:

Valencia 77, West Ranch 12: Three days after joining the 1,000-point club, Valenci junior Cara McKell helped the Vikings to their third league win on Friday, 77-12 at home over West Ranch.

McKell had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Freshman Kamilla Basyrova recorded 25 points, four assists and five steals as those two each individually outscored West Ranch (4-5, 1-3).

Freshman Alexis Epie added nine points for Valencia (8-1, 3-1).

Canyon 66, Golden Valley 19: Canyon kept pace with Hart on Friday, beating Golden Valley at home, 66-19.