Trinity’s John Carlson named Cottonwood League football Co-Player of the Year 

Trinity Classical Academy senior John Carlson was named the Cottonwood League’s Co-Player of the Year in football, while senior quarterback Noah Visconti was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

A total of 13 Knights were honored as all-league selections after going 10-0 in the regular season and steamrolling their way through their first Cottonwood League campaign.

Senior Nick Delgado was named the Special Teams Player of the Year for his kickoff and punt return exploits.

Carlson, a standout at both linebacker and fullback — he also lined up as a receiver or tight end — led the Knights with 51 catches for 933 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 29 times for 285 yards and eight scores.

Trinity quarterback Noah Visconti (2) runs the ball during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Riverside Prep at College of the Canyons on Oct. 31. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

On defense, Carlson racked up a team-high 128 tackles and three sacks to go along with an interception and two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.

He shared the Player of the Year honor with Santa Rosa Academy senior quarterback Daniel Marlow, who threw for 1,403 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Visconti became the program’s all-time passing leader, ending his career with 5,967 passing yards and 67 touchdowns. This year, he racked up 2,925 passing yards and 43 touchdowns against just six interceptions, completing 62% of his passes.

The following Trinity players garnered first-team selections: junior Patrick Cherry; junior Hudson Sweitzer; sophomore Andrew Carlson; senior Andrew Kelley; senior Luke Backes; and senior Corey Moberg.

The following Trinity players were named to the second team: freshman Aiden Visconti; junior Thomas Heinrich; senior Adam Hirsch; and junior Micah Spring.