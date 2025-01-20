20 local artists showing in ‘Signature You’ exhibit 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2025, “Signature You,” running Jan. 17 through Feb. 16, with a free opening reception 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

“Signature You” is an art exhibit that showcases the signature style of 20 SCAA artists.

“For our first show of 2025, we gave our artists the opportunity to share who they are through art using their preferred style, subjects, and mediums, which incorporates acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, sculpture, watercolor, wax, leather, and more,” 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Tobi Beck said in an SCAA news release.

“There is no required subject matter for this show. It’s been left open to the discretion of the artists, so it will be a very eclectic, thus exciting show,” 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Qiana Tarlow said in the release.

Wine and beer will be served for the opening reception, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Light appetizers and dessert will be served.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Birch basket by Nadiya Littlewarrior. Courtesy image. “Cheetah in Pink,” by Karina Medina. Courtesy image.