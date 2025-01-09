Home Cellar Part 1: White Wines 

By Dan Berger

Contributing Writer

If you appreciate wine, you probably go to retail wine stores each time you need a bottle or two for dinner or an upcoming party.

But there are several sound reasons to begin a small wine collection at home. It starts with having several wines on hand so last-minute situations arise less often. Last-minute purchases can be risky, because you often are stuck with whatever is available.

When you allocate more time to decide on what to stock, decisions can be made without the haste of last-minute choices that could lead to higher cost and/or poor wines.

A home cellar (or simple cool storage spot) also allows people who like mature wines to store them in better conditions than at most retailers, where temperatures fluctuate.

I believe that recently, wineries have released wines far too soon. Many wines would improve with a little added time for aging. Even chardonnay, which often is consumed soon after purchase, can take on added character with just a few more months or a year in the bottle.

A home wine stash allows wine lovers to age the wines a bit, and it can also be economical. Stores often get special prices on some wines. It is in their interest to sell them as quickly as possible to bank profits before they have to pay for the wines! So, they may discount such wines briefly. Prices may rise after a few weeks.

Here are a few tips on how to start such a vinous assortment.

The first tip is simply to purchase two or three bottles of your favorite wine, to make certain that you’re stocking something you will always be pleased to have around. Let’s start with whites.

One almost guaranteed wine to have in a home cellar is sauvignon blanc. I always have on hand four or five in different styles. I like California versions from Dry Creek Valley, the Central Coast and Russian River Valley. New Zealand versions often are found at about $15 and can be excellent.

These wines add luster to any dinner. Better ones cost about $20 each but are worth the investment. Since most will improve for two to three years in cool storage, you can keep them until company comes.

Many people like chardonnay, and what to buy depends on the style you like, from lean and tart to rich and soft. Some people don’t even like chardonnay anymore because it has become so predictable. If you like it, two or three bottles is plenty. There’s lots to choose from.

I prefer all pinot gris and dry rose wines when they’re young. If buying for your home’s stash, buy the youngest wines — currently from 2023. Plan on consuming them within six months of purchase. I suggest two of each.

Sparkling wine and Champagne are always good cellar choices; bubblies signify celebration, and friends can show up unexpectedly with good news worth toasting. One or two bottles is a good start. An important tip: Most of these wines do not improve in the bottle. Consume them as quickly as you can and replace them as needed.

Since French Champagne is expensive, the best to have around for good value would be California versions called Brut or Italian Prosecco.

Not very many people remember that a wonderful way to finish a meal is a refreshing bottle of a dessert wine, and the best can be expensive. But Portuguese ports are delightful and usually not too pricey. Seek out wines called “tawny,” which typically are aged in the winery and don’t need further maturation.

The above starting point for a new wine cellar is between 12 and 15 bottles of white wines. In Part 2 we will look at how many red wines should be acquired. Part 3 will address the question of how starting a cellar can be the beginning of a fascinating hobby: wine collecting.