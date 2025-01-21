Jonathan Kraut | The Dangers of Living in Wooden Boxes

In Santa Clarita, we all know that high winds and distant fires anywhere in the hillsides that surround our valley put our homes, businesses, and families in great peril. Our house in Fair Oaks Ranch has been evacuated since it was built in 2000 seven times — and counting.

The tragic fire events like the ones that just devastated our neighbors in the Palisades and Altadena are predictable and easily foreseen. Wildfires are quite commonplace, so thank God for aerial firefighting resources.

In our nation’s past, there are memories of the Chicago Fire of 1871 and the San Francisco Fire of 1906. The Chicago Fire torched 17,000 buildings and left 100,000 homeless.

In the San Franciso Fire, 3,000 perished and 28,000 structures burned to the ground.

Some of us might recall the Bel Air Fire in 1961 where 484 homes burned, blamed on Santa Ana winds. The Cedar Fire in October 2003, also in California, saw the destruction of 2,232 dwellings and 15 perished including one firefighter.

In January 2017 the Thomas Fire caused the loss of over 1,000 structures.

In 2018 the Camp Fire wiped out the Northern California town of Paradise and more than 19,000 buildings were reduced into ash.

The Bobcat Fire burning 83 days in September 2020 consumed 171 structures and 178 vehicles. The Dixie Fire of 2021 in Northern California took out over 1,000 buildings and lasted 104 days.

Recent wildfires aren’t limited to California. Recall that the Hawaiian town of Lahaina was decimated by wind-whipped gusts in August 2023, killing 102 residents and destroying over 2,000 homes.

Just last February, the Smokehouse Fire in Texas burned over 1.2 million acres, taking lives as it consumed the countryside.

Did we learn from these disasters? Clearly, we have not.

Our recent fires share two common denominators: high winds and wood-framed structures.

There is nothing we can do about high winds. In fact, in Los Angeles County we typically experience five to seven Red Flag Warnings per year, several lasting days. In 2022 there were a record 12 Red Flag events. 2025 is for the record books already.

One would think by now we would build our homes in a manner that was impervious to flames driven by high winds.

In reality, we live in wooden boxes covered with a thin layer of stucco perched along fire-prone hillsides. Yet we wonder why our houses burn.

A few days back, Los Angeles Mayor Bass proudly proclaimed that the city was going to fast-track the rebuilding of houses taken by fire “just as they were.” How stupid.

Advocating the same vulnerable construction materials to be used to replace those incinerated will only guarantee future disasters.

Our first step to rebuilding a safer community is improving the building code.

Despite swaths of destruction for miles surrounding the fire station in Altadena, the station built of cinderblock, decorative bricks, and concrete still stands undamaged as a testament to thoughtful fireproof construction.

In the meantime, as continued Red Flag events are imminent, please consider the following.

Place your documents, photos and memorabilia in large plastic-lidded tubs so that these items are already packed and ready to go in case of evacuation.

Use hard drives to store all your computer data so that you can leave your clunky computer behind and still have all your data and electronic pictures safeguarded.

Pack a go bag or small suitcase with essential shoes and clothing for three days, leaving space on top for any prescription drugs, jewelry, electronic chargers, and a make-up or shaving kit.

Before you evacuate, turn off the natural gas feed (outside), leave your front door and sliding glass door in the back unlocked for firefighter access, and check on your vulnerable neighbors once your vehicles are packed and moved to the street. Then depart early to avoid traffic gridlock.

Also, consider the about 75,000 neighbors who no longer have a home.

Airbnb is facilitating matching fire victims with those who have empty rooms to spare.

Even if you charge a nominal amount per night, I hope many in our valley with an extra room will opt to take in folks who need a safe place to stay and caring new friends.

Your church, mosque, temple, or local nonprofit is probably gathering goods for donation. The Rose Bowl, Santa Anita Park, and other collection sites are eager to take your extra items.

Let’s be an example of goodness and help others move ahead as we advocate new building codes.

Jonathan Kraut directs a private investigations agency, is the CEO of a private security firm, is the CFO of an accredited acting conservatory, former college professor and dean, is a published author, and a Democratic Party activist. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.