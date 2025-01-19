Larry Moore | Go Ahead, Make Our Day

As the final toll of the calamitous wildfires has yet to be determined, one thing should be very clear to every politician in the state of California and Los Angeles, especially Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom. If they have one shred of common sense and dignity, they would say, “Thanks, but no thanks,” and send the 2028 Olympic Games to some other deserving city.

I’m sure these politicians will utter platitudes like, “Like the Phoenix, Los Angeles will rise from the ashes.” “We will rebuild Los Angeles better and stronger.” “L.A. Strong!” “We will show the world what a broken city can do when it comes together.” These empty phrases will ring hollow in three and a half years just as they do today. With all of the obstacles in its way, the rebuilding of the City of Angels will take decades, not a few short years.

The focus of all politicians should be, “We will not rest until every home and business is rebuilt and every displaced person has a place to stay while this is being completed.”

Their focus should not be, “We welcome the world to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games.”

Politicians, do the right thing. Go ahead, make our day.

Larry Moore

Valencia