Michael Reagan | TDS Persists as Biden’s Term Mercifully Ends

Praise the Lord for his mercy.

Joe Biden’s failed presidency has finally come to an end.

There’s no predicting what Biden will do at the last minute to sabotage Donald Trump.

But as he proved this week in an interview and in his bitter farewell speech, Joe Biden is clearly suffering through the final stages of TDS – Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Like those with Alzheimer’s, TDS victims suffer confusion, incoherence and bursts of anger. In Biden’s case, it also causes delusions of grandeur and amnesia.

Early this week he was still telling USA Today that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success,” not a national embarrassment, and boasting that he saved America from economic collapse.

Apparently, he forgot that the inflation rate since he took office has been 20%. He also repeated his laughable claim that he could have beaten Trump but instead took a knee for the sake of his party.

In his dark farewell address Wednesday night, Biden warned about the threat of dark money, disinformation and said “an oligarchy is taking shape in America, of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms .…”

Obviously referring to zillionaire Elon Musk’s unofficial partnership with his new pal Trump, Biden apparently forgot he just gave a Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros, his preferred kind of meddling billionaire.

Before Biden delivered his hypocritical goodbye, his fellow Democrats in the Senate spent Tuesday and Wednesday making fools of themselves at the confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet appointees.

Future Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and future Attorney General Pam Bondi hit back-to-back walk-off home runs before their committees and almost certainly solidified the vote of every Republican in the Senate.

On the other hand, Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine and the insufferable Mazie Hirono of Hawaii asked nasty, asinine, unsuccessful gotcha questions and made creepy personal attacks that made them seem petty, stupid and unprepared, which they were.

Speaking of Democrats behaving badly, the ones who’ve been running California as a one-party state for decades are doing their best to ruin what’s left of their party’s reputation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, and the heads of the fire departments have been pointing fingers of blame at each other for failing to prevent the terrible wildfires that devastated so much of Los Angeles.

The wildfires, driven by hurricane winds, were impossible to prevent or control. But the collective incompetence of the Democrats in charge of state and local government turned them into historic tragedies.

It’s hard for the rest of Americans to understand just how dumb and relentlessly woke California’s Democrats are.

This week the same politicians who’ve given the richest state in the union a $40 billion deficit passed a bill that devoted $50 million to “Trump-proofing” California by strengthening its legal defenses to prevent mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

A few hours later Gov. Newsom announced his plan to spend $2.5 billion on a “Marshall Plan” to rebuild and repair Los Angeles’ schools and prevent future wildfires.

Meanwhile, while the victims of the fires wait for the government money and help to show up, thousands of families who two weeks ago owned homes worth millions are now homeless and wondering how to go on with their wrecked lives.

They need clothes, food and shelter and everything imaginable. They’re getting enormous amounts of help from their lucky neighbors, churches and private charities like the Red Cross.

But everyone can help. For example, my family and I have adopted a family with two kids that lost their home and everything in it.

We’ve made sure they’ve been able to go out and buy clothes, food and whatever else they need. My three young grandchildren have even made gift baskets for their kids.

President-elect Trump is said to be on his way to Los Angeles with Elon Musk to witness the destruction, now estimated at more than $150 billion.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the world’s richest “oligarch” dug deep and showed his charitable streak. But in the meantime, anyone can help the victims of Mother Nature and the Democrats by doing what my family has done.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. His column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.