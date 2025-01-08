Rob Kerchner | Oh, the Hypocrisy

Those who decried Donald Trump’s 2020 election challenges (after winning 232 electoral votes) were the same people who lauded Hillary Clinton’s 2016 (and beyond) “Russia did it!” election challenges (after she won 227 electoral votes).

Perhaps these folks would have preferred plaguing Joe Biden’s term with a two-year special counsel investigation based on an invented scam instead?

My guess is they wouldn’t have gone much for that, since they wouldn’t even accept Hunter Biden’s own laptop as evidence of Biden’s actual decades-long bribery schemes.

But the craziest part is this: Both elections weren’t the end of the story. In spite of their endless hamstrings, Trump went on to deliver peace, security, and prosperity while Biden went on to deliver war, inflation, debt, malaise, and overrun borders, with more crime, suicide, overdoses and depression.

And yet in 2024 these same people vote for more of the latter and less of the former, while beating their hypocritical “democracy!” canard to death with a lawfare bat.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia