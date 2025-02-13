Alan Ferdman | Is This Really in Our Best Interests?

Is USAID good for the USA?

After reading today’s Signal editorial (Feb. 8), showing some of USAID’s wasteful spending, I could only shake my head in despair. Then I dragged out my calculator and added it up, and realized we were talking about a number in excess of $433 million.

So, can someone please explain the problem with not spending our taxpayer money on the items listed? No matter if you are a Democrat, independent, Republican, or do not state, I am sure you would not spend your own money on any of them. But isn’t taxpayer dollars partly your money?

If you disagree, here is your chance to respond.

Alan Ferdman

Canyon Country