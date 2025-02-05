Cowboy Festival returning to Hart Park April 12-13 

News release

The 29th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns to William S. Hart Park on April 12 and 13 for a weekend packed with Western heritage, live music and activities.

Admission to the Cowboy Festival is free, giving attendees access to live performances across three stages, a variety of cowboy-themed vendors and interactive activities such as archery, hatchet throwing and mechanical bull riding at Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave.

In addition to these free offerings, tickets are available for special events, performances and experiences throughout Cowboy Festival weekend. These ticketed experiences include historical storytelling and live Western music shows at The Main (24266 Main St.) in Old Town Newhall, Californio Fiesta De Rancho Camulos, a cultural celebration at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum (5164 East Telegraph Road) and Cowboy Family Night at the Newhall Family Theatre (24607 Walnut St.), featuring music, comedy and cowboy storytelling.

Line dancers will not want to miss Dancing into the Dusk, a late-night event at Hart Park on Saturday, April 12, from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring a DJ, games and food trucks.

For those seeking an elevated experience, a VIP weekend package is available for $125, which includes access to the Cowboy Cantina at Hart Hall, a catered lunch, drinks, performer meet-and-greets and front-of-the-line shuttle service.

For detailed information about ticketed events and the VIP weekend package, visit CowboyFestival.org.