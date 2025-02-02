David Hegg | Freedom of Self-Control

By David Hegg

Aristotle was the first philosopher to assert self-control as a virtue in any meaningful way. He put it this way: I count him braver who conquers his desires than him who conquers his enemies, for the hardest victory is the victory over self. I suspect that, were this great philosopher to be teaching today, his classes would be poorly attended because self-expression, not self-control, has become the battle cry of our day.

What the Greeks understood as self-control was expressed by the Greek word egkratais. It simply meant “self-power” and described that state where outside sources did not stimulate one’s emotions, thoughts, desires and actions but resulted from internal convictions and values. Self-control was not primarily about restraining hurtful thoughts and actions as much as producing and acting on virtuous and laudable thoughts and convictions. Self-control was, thus, indispensable to constructing meritorious character, itself essential to a life of great worth and valor.

The self-controlled person was one controlled from the inside out rather than pushed around by winds of circumstance. They were recognized for their calm assurance, focused thinking, and ability to fend off temptations to compromise. Their controlling element was the self, and the self, fueled by virtue and conviction, was a strong and competent master enabling the self-controlled individual to “conquer his desires.”

Today, too many have decided that self-control amounts to a loss of freedom. They refuse restrictions lest society somehow diminish their rights as individuals. After all, they are adamant that desires are to be fulfilled, not conquered.

The war on values being played out across our nation is even more frightening. Values such as the sanctity of the unborn, sexual purity and faithfulness in marriage, living within your means, taking care of your neighbors, sacrificing for the good of others, hard work, and keeping promises are being marginalized or downright ridiculed. Try talking with a typical teenager about the benefit of abstaining from sexual activity until after they are married, and you’ll see what I mean.

The monumental problem here is that values form the basis for self-control. Without convictions, there can be no control. Self-control is the product of bedrock convictions to which the individual is radically committed. This radical commitment to something will keep them from giving in to just anything. But, in a day when even the idea of lasting values is scoffed at, can it be surprising that self-control is so rare? Can we be surprised that many of our teens succumb to the pressures of drugs, sex, alcohol, and serial deceit when the values of chastity, abstinence, respect for law, and honesty are no longer considered essential elements of parenting?

In his letter to the Galatians, the Apostle Paul used this same word in his list of those characteristics that make up the “fruit of the Spirit.” (Galatians 5:22,23). Paul took the Aristotelian concept and poured into it the idea that such laudable self-control was possible when God was at work in their lives.

Self-control is simply the daily practice of living out one’s personal foundation of truth and conviction. This virtue puts the brakes on our desires when they conflict with our character. But if, at the foundation of our lives, there is an erosion of ethical norms and the integrity it produces, the vehicle of passion will override our braking system. This explains why so many lives end up in the junk yard after a joy ride that ended badly.

Almost 15 years ago, when I began writing this column, we decided to call it “Ethically Speaking.” I joined the choir of voices calling for ethical living, even as both the private and public sectors began making sessions on ethical practices mandatory. But all the classes, books and columns are of no benefit if we as individuals lack self-control drawn from fundamental truth-grown convictions.

There is a rising sense of hope just now in our country. We are hoping to see right and wrong clearly identified.

