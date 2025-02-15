Hart boys’ soccer falls to Mira Costa in Open Division first leg 

Mira Costa sneaks away with last-minute winner; two teams to play second leg Monday at Mira Costa High

A somber mood was in the air on the Hart sideline after Friday’s boys’ soccer playoff game between Hart and Mira Costa.

With the game scoreless in the waning minutes of the first leg at Hart High, Mira Costa’s Randy Hess scored the winning goal ahead of Monday’s second leg in the CIF Southern Section Open Division.

“It’s tough,” said Hart head coach Alex Bernal. “I mean, naturally, you’re gonna feel bummed, even though we have a second shot. And I just want to feel those emotions, go through it, but not to give up. We have to go out there and just fight for a second game.”

Hart senior Marcos Garza (7) fights for the ball against Mira Costa defender Josh Lowenberg (3) during the second half of the first round of the CIF Southern Section Open Division at Hart High School on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Hart Hawks, seeded sixth in the bracket, did well to match up against a Mira Costa Mustangs team that had a clear advantage in size.

The Mustangs, seeded third, used that advantage multiple times throughout the contest. Hart stifled them, though, time and time again.

It wasn’t until the play that led to the goal that Mira Costa was finally able to win a header, and then the second ball, to break Hart’s hearts.

Bernal said it was important for his players to clear the ball away from their goal as quickly as possible, and he saw them do that every time — until they didn’t.

Hart sophomore Aiden Salvador (5) slides the ball out of the possession of Mira Costa midfielder William Neubaver (4) during the first half of the first round of the CIF Southern Section Open Division at Hart High School on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“That’s kind of what we’re preaching throughout the game, and unfortunately, we just didn’t get that one out,” Bernal said.

Hart senior goalkeeper Marco Gonzalez came up clutch throughout Friday’s game. Whether it was reading a play or reacting to a shot, Gonzalez likely saved Hart from being down multiple goals.

“He rises to the occasion. I know he’s a guy I can depend on,” Bernal said.

It was a back-and-forth first half that saw both teams generate chances. But as the game went on, Mira Costa seemed to gain confidence as Hart was being pushed back deeper and deeper into their own half.

Hart senior Bryan Barron (8) dribbles the ball against Mira Costa forward Cooper Yakubik (22) during the second half of the first round of the CIF Southern Section Open Division at Hart High School on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“It’s just a team full of athletes, and they’re good soccer players too, but it was very difficult for us to find our rhythm with the way they were working,” Bernal said. “They came out and worked and made it very tough for us.”

Friday’s game was meant to be played on Thursday, but it was moved to Friday due to the heavy storms that hit Southern California on Thursday.

It’s the first time Hart has lost since the first game of the regular season. After that, the Hawks rattled off 15 consecutive victories, including 12 in the Foothill League en route to their eighth straight league title.

Hart senior Kevin Melquiades (3) fights for the ball against Mira Costa midfielder Chase Hackley (17) during the first half of the first round of the CIF Southern Section Open Division at Hart High School on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Now, the Hawks have to win by a goal on Monday in the second leg to at least force overtime. A two-goal victory, or more, for Hart would see the Hawks win on aggregate.

Should the two teams be tied on aggregate after regulation on Monday, overtime would be played followed by a penalty shootout.

“Mentally, we just can’t give up,” Bernal said. “We step on the field with belief, then we have a shot. We just hope the boys don’t give up. Their backs are against the wall, we’re ready to go and give it another shot.”

Whichever team advances would face either Loyola or Mater Dei in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.