Lawrence Nikolai | City Hall: Listen on Bike Lane Paddles

There have now been several rousing commentaries in The Signal decrying the new bike lane “paddles” that have been installed on Orchard Village Road. In addition to their decided unattractiveness, I should point out that they are now also presenting an enhanced safety hazard.

Making a right turn off of Dalbey Drive onto Orchard Village has always had sightline issues of oncoming traffic; fast-moving vehicles coming up Orchard Village are difficult to see because of the density of the trees lining the road. This is an especially dangerous intersection with heavy traffic at school pickup times, and there have been numerous accidents over the years. Now I have noticed that the oncoming vehicles are even harder to see due to the upright bike lane “paddles” additionally blocking one’s view.

A petition to get these unwanted and ugly things removed would be welcome. Do you think City Hall would listen?

Lawrence Nikolai

Valencia