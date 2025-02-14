SCV high school soccer playoffs roundup 

The first round of CIF Southern Section soccer playoffs began on Wednesday, and the Castaic and Hart girls and Golden Valley boys are all moving on to the second round.

The Valencia, Saugus, Castaic and Trinity Classical Academy girls’ teams all fell in their playoff openers on Wednesday.

The Golden Valley boys were originally set to play on Thursday, as scheduled by the Southern Section, but the game was moved to Wednesday as the host Savanna Rebels needed to find an open turf field, according to Golden Valley head coach Stephen Evison.

Second-round games for the girls are set for Friday, while the Golden Valley boys are slated to play on Saturday.

Here’s what happened in the opening round of the soccer playoffs for teams from the Santa Clarita Valley:

Girls’ soccer

Hart 3, Arlington 1: In Division 1, the Hart Hawks breezed by visiting Arlington with a 3-1 win.

Mia Rodriguez, Adrielle Salvador and Gianna Costello scored for Hart.

The Hawks are set to play Moorpark at home on Friday at 3 p.m.

Castaic 2, Montclair 2 (Castaic, 3-2 PK): After going through overtime tied at 2-2, the Castaic Coyotes outlasted hosts Montclair in penalty shootout in Division 2, 3-2.

Keira Rankin stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout.

Leila Sadra and Clair Silvestro scored the two goals for Castaic in regulation.

Castaic moves on to face Glendora at home on Friday.

Ontario Christian 3, Saugus 2: The Saugus Centurions saw their season end on the road at Ontario Christian, 3-2, in Division 1.

Saugus was down 1-0 early before tying things up at 1-1. Ontario Christian then went up two goals before Saugus cut the deficit to one.

Emily Thompson and Makenna Blum scored for Saugus.

Portola 5, Valencia 2: The Valencia Vikings lost their Division 3 matchup at home to Portola, 5-2.

The Vikings were trailing 3-2 with about five minutes to go when Portola scored twice to seal the win.

Ella Kirschner and Sasha Vera scored for Valencia.

Miller 7, Trinity 0: The Trinity Classical Academy Knights went on the road in Division 8 to Miller, which won, 7-0.

Boys’ soccer

Golden Valley 0, Savanna 0 (Golden Valley, 6-5 PK): The Golden Valley Grizzlies edged Savanna in a penalty shootout, 6-5, in Division 5.

Neither team was able to score in regulation or overtime, sending the game to penalty kicks. That ended up going through eight rounds before the Grizzlies claimed victory.

Isaac Negrete scored the winning penalty kick for Golden Valley. Jose Mancia had three saves in the shootout.

Golden Valley advances to face either Los Amigos or Westminster in the second round on Saturday. Should it be Los Amigos, the Grizzlies would host.