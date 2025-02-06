The Cube hosting WCHC college hockey playoffs this weekend 

Compiled from news release and staff reports

The Cube is hosting the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs this weekend, featuring teams competing in Divisions 2 and 3 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

First-round action begins Friday morning, with semifinal games on Saturday and the WCHC Division 2 and Division 3 championship games slated to be played Sunday morning, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The WCHC consists of 12 universities from across California, Arizona and New Mexico. Admission will be $10 for a single-game ticket and $20 for a weekend pass.

Several players competing in Division 2 have local roots, including a trio of forwards from the Santa Clarita Valley who play for California State University, Northridge.

Ethan Yang, of Santa Clarita, is among the top 10 WCHC Division 2 regular-season scorers for 2024-25, with 20 goals, 15 assists and 35 points in 20 games. While in high school, Yang played two seasons for the West Ranch High School team in addition to tier-hockey stints with the L.A. Jr. Kings, Valencia Jr. Flyers and Mt. St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island, according to eliteprospects.com.

Two of Yang’s CSUN Matador teammates are from Stevenson Ranch: Jonathan Muradyan, who played three seasons for West Ranch, and Nicolas Hasek, who played tier hockey for the L.A. Jr. Kings and California Heat, according to eliteprospects.com.

Jay Leung, a forward for UC Santa Barbara, is from Santa Clarita and also played for West Ranch before going back east to play tier hockey for the Boston Advantage, according to eliteprospects.com.

In addition to those local connections, UCLA, competing in Division 2, plays its home games at The Cube.

The Men’s Division 2 conference playoff schedule is as follows:

Friday

• UCLA vs. Northern Arizona University – 11 a.m.

• Loyola Marymount University vs. University of New Mexico – 2 p.m.

• Grand Canyon University vs. UC Santa Barbara – 5 p.m.

• Arizona State University vs. California State University, Northridge – 8 p.m.

Saturday

• Highest Rank vs. Lowest Rank – 5 p.m.

• 2nd Highest Rank vs. 2nd Lowest Rank – 8 p.m.

Sunday

Championship Game – 8 a.m.

The Men’s Division 3 conference playoff schedule is below:

Friday

UC Davis vs. UC Irvine – 11:30 a.m.

Northern Arizona University vs. Santa Clara University – 2:30 p.m.

Arizona State University vs. Grand Canyon University – 5:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount University vs. Long Beach State University – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Highest Rank vs. Lowest Rank – 5:30 p.m.

2nd Highest Rank vs. 2nd Lowest Rank – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship Game – 11 a.m.

The Cube is located at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia.