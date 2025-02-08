Victoria Otazo | I Want My MTV and My Speedway

So the Saugus Speedway (swap meet) is closing. Since 1994 I’ve lived here off and on, mostly on. There has hardly been entertainment for us youth. Just the concerts in the park.

I’d like the community to care about our mental health and open a venue called the 409 where the Saugus Speedway was before. Monster trucks, racing, swap meet, concerts, and a wrestling venue would be grand. There’s a drop off of the (Metrolink) right outside.

Why is the city making more attempts for pricey housing with nothing to show for it? I want my MTV and my venue. Where is it?

Victoria Otazo

Saugus