Carl Kanowsky | ‘The most important week in the Napa Valley wine business’ 

My last column about tasting Atlas Peak AVA wines was based on one of several stops I made for about three days in Napa in February during Napa Premiere week.

Napa Premiere Week, an annual event, features almost 200 new wine creations done specifically for this gala.

The Napa Valley Vintners trade association hosts Napa Premiere. Here is their description of the week: “Premiere Napa Valley is a time when winemakers can focus, create and innovate with winemaking on a small scale. Napa Valley’s winemakers craft their best and most special wines for Premiere Napa Valley.

“The auction features micro-lots sold in five-, 10- or 20-case increments, offering a select opportunity to acquire the rarest commercially available wines from Napa Valley.”

During the week preceding a live auction held on Saturday, licensed members of the wine trade (e.g., wine retailers, brokers, importers, restaurants, etc.) have numerous opportunities to taste some of these unique wines.

In preparation for Premiere Week, over 200 wineries, either individually or in collaboration with other wineries, craft wines that are available for purchase only during the auction. And these are tiny production numbers. As mentioned above, many lots contain only 60 bottles of wine.

And the winemakers do not make a penny on these micro-lots. “Proceeds from the auction go toward the Napa Valley Vintners’ mission to promote, protect and enhance Napa Valley.”

This year highlighted mainly the 2023 vintage. In my estimation, at least 80% were either solely cabernet sauvignon or a Bordeaux blend with cabernet sauvignon in combination with merlot, cabernet Franc, or petit verdot. There were also a few lots of chardonnay and other white wines, along with a handful of sparkling wines. But, overall, of the 194 lots available for purchase, the vast majority were red.

Premiere Week is a big deal in Napa.

“The week in which Premiere Napa Valley takes place is the most important week in the Napa Valley wine business. The events leading up to Saturday’s live auction include an educational seminar along with winery hosted tastings of current release wines and PNV auction lots. On Friday, trade members are able to sample each of the lots up for auction at the grand barrel tasting.

“Premiere Napa Valley is the ultimate destination for wine professionals looking to discover new brands, expand their portfolios and strengthen relationships with key industry partners. It’s estimated that more than 1,000 wine professionals will come to Napa Valley for the week’s events.”

My last column and several of my future columns will discuss the numerous tastings that were on offer during Premiere Week. Some of the tastings were held at individual wineries where a number of wineries also poured. One was at an elegant house in downtown Napa. And finally, I joined about 1,000 other wine lovers in a massive barrel tasting held at the Culinary Institute of America. In total, I probably tasted over 100 wines.

My one regret is that I do not qualify to buy any of the delicious wines at the auction. But you, along with me, can buy some of these wines at wine retailers. While pricey, many were delectable.

Carl Kanowsky is an attorney, a fledgling baker, an enthusiastic cook and an expert wine drinker. He is certified by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust at Level II with distinction.