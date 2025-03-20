‘CATS’ opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild 

The famous musical “Cats” opens Saturday at the Canyon Theatre Guild on Main Street in Newhall and is scheduled to run until April 26.

Based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Elliot, the musical follows the Jellicle Cats that come out to play on one special night of the year, the night of the Jellicle Ball. Each cat tells their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their leader, who must choose one of the cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life, according to a news release from the theater.

“Cats” is one of the longest-running musicals on Broadway in New York, having spent 18 consecutive years in New York, and 21 years in London’s West End. The musical has won seven Tony awards, two Oliviers awards and one Grammy.

Some additional material for the song, “Prologue – Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” was written by Trevor Nunn and Richard Stilgoe. “Memory” will also have additional material written by Nunn.

The opening performance on Saturday will feature a free wine and champagne reception.

Tickets ($24 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and up, $15 for students) are available at www.canyontheatre.org.

The performance schedule is as follows: 8 p.m. Saturday; 8 p.m. April 5, 12, 19, 25 and 26; 2 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. March 29 and 30; and 2 p.m. April 6, 12, 13, 19 and 26.

For more information, call 661-799-2702.