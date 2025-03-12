Foothill League boys’ volleyball roundup: West Ranch, Valencia stay undefeated 

Through three rounds of Foothill League boys’ volleyball play, the West Ranch Wildcats and Valencia Vikings remain undefeated at the top of the standings.

West Ranch swept Saugus on the road on Tuesday while Valencia beat Castaic at home in four sets, setting up an early potential league title decider on Thursday when the Wildcats travel to Valencia.

Golden Valley also won on Tuesday, beating Hart at home.

Along with the Wildcats traveling to Valencia, Thursday is also set to see Hart hosting Saugus and Canyon hosting Golden Valley.

Here’s how Foothill League boys’ volleyball teams fared on Tuesday:

West Ranch 3, Saugus 0: The Wildcats (10-2, 3-0) made quick work of their short trip to Saugus High School on Tuesday, beating the Centurions (4-6, 0-3) in straight sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15.

Noah Douphner recorded 20 kills and three aces for West Ranch while Logan Sanchez had five kills and two aces. Isaac Lane added 10 digs and Parker Rappoport had four kills.

Owen Jackson had nine kills and Max Guardado have seven kills for Saugus. Manny Ranit had 12 assists and Ezekiel Ahn had 11 assists.

Valencia 3, Castaic 1: It wasn’t a sweep, but the Vikings (10-3, 3-0) did match West Ranch’s three-for-three start with a four-set win at home over Castaic (5-4, 0-3), 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13.

Elijah Lim had 21 assists for Valencia, which saw Jonathan Yun rack up 13 kills. Nathan Willis had three aces and six digs.

Evan Delim had five kills and four blocks for Castaic.

Golden Valley 3, Hart 1: The Golden Valley Grizzlies (9-6, 2-0) are just behind West Ranch and Canyon after beating Hart at home on Tuesday, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20.

Gavin Locke had 10 kills for Hart while Eyad Naba and AJ Casillas had five kills each. Casillas added 14 digs. Jharem Domingo had 17 assists.