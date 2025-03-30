How to Protect Your Pet’s Dental Health 

Like humans, pets’ oral hygiene plays an important role in their overall health and quality of life. Common conditions like plaque buildup, tartar and bad breath can escalate to serious health conditions if untreated.

In fact, by the age of three, 80% of pets experience some form of dental health issue, and the risk only increases as they age. However, for many pet owners, taking care of their four-legged friends’ oral health is a more difficult habit to maintain than their own daily brushing and flossing routine.

Many veterinarians recommend regular brushing for pets, and a wide array of treats and meal additives complement brushing to help support your pet’s oral health.

Protecting your pet’s oral health begins by talking with your veterinarian, who can provide recommendations tailored to your pet’s specific needs. With that guidance, you can start comparison shopping and reading labels so you can identify quality products. Remember you’re likely to find the greatest success by introducing oral health products as part of your pet’s daily routine early on.

Certifications for Trust and Quality

Products that meet high standards are eligible for certifications that assure consumers about their quality and efficacy. For example, the Veterinary Oral Health Council is an independent organization that evaluates pet dental products. Their Seal of Acceptance is awarded to products that meet strict standards for controlling plaque and tartar. You can find the seal on packaging as an easy visual indication of the product’s quality standards.

Natural, Effective Ingredients

Look for products that prioritize safety and health by offering natural, clinically proven ingredients and no artificial additives or chemicals. Seaweed (or kelp) is a preferred ingredient because it contains minerals and enzymes that help reduce plaque and prevent bacteria.

You can find 100% natural and organic kelp in products like ProDen PlaqueOff®, which includes A.N ProDen®, a kelp ingredient sustainably harvested from specially selected locations in the pristine North Atlantic waters off the Scandinavian coastline.

Processed through a specialized method in extreme environmental conditions, it attains peak quality and effectiveness, ensuring safety and health for your pet.

Sustainable Practices

Another detail you can gather from the product’s packaging is whether a product manufacturer adheres to environmentally friendly practices and safe ingredient sourcing, which means the product is not only good for pets but also for the planet. This may be evident in certifications or special icons on the packaging, through information about sustainably harvested ingredients or with packaging that itself is environmentally responsible.

Tailoring to Individual Pets

Different pets have different needs based on age, size, breed and oral health status. Selecting the right product may also be complicated by your pet’s allergies or picky eating habits. You can find a variety of ingestible options, including powders, chews or bones like those offered by ProDen PlaqueOff®, to use in conjunction with daily brushing.

Powder Ideal for a seamless addition to your pet’s diet, this is the most economical choice, particularly for long-term use. It’s especially suitable for younger pets as a preventive measure, given its longevity and cost-effectiveness.

Chews For those looking for an easy-to-administer option that doubles as a reward, chews are the way to go. Additionally, for older pets or those with missing teeth, soft chews can offer a gentle yet effective way to maintain oral health. They’re a convenient choice for pet owners to give as a daily dose without the need for measuring or mixing.

Bones Designed not only to satisfy your dog’s natural chewing instincts but also to aid in dental care, bones are a perfect option for pet parents whose dogs prefer a longer-lasting treat. Bones come in a variety of flavors and sizes, catering to both large and small breeds, making them a versatile way to help keep your dog’s teeth clean and their breath fresh.

