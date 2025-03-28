Kevin Strauss | Water Rates and Prop. 218 Process

In her March 26 letter to the editor (“Appalling Level of Public Input”), Diane Zimmerman raised important process and outreach questions regarding the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s rate adjustment proposal.

Ms. Zimmerman shared her concern with the scheduling of virtual meetings on the proposal, which were held on Feb. 5 and March 5 in the evening. While we understand the concern that many customers were unable to attend a virtual meeting as they were happening, both sessions were recorded and made available online.

The content and format of both meetings was identical, where attendees were presented information on the rate proposal and had an opportunity to type questions to SCV Water’s ratepayer advocate. This was done so that those who were not able to attend had the exact same opportunity for questions and input by viewing a recording and emailing questions to the ratepayer advocate. It should further be noted that the two virtual meetings are part of a broader rate study outreach plan, which began in July 2024 and included a dozen public meetings — each focusing on phases of the proposal from data collection and the examination of revenue requirements to the development of the Proposition 218 notice and more.

SCV Water is a public agency that is prohibited from charging more than the actual cost associated with providing water. In fact, the role of the independent ratepayer advocate (Robert D. Niehaus Inc.), which was selected by the board of directors and does not report to SCV Water staff, is to ensure all rates are equitable, adequate, cover the cost of service and are fair.

As to the cost of water in the SCV, customers pay less than four-tenths of one cent per gallon used. This covers the cost to operate and maintain the distribution, storage, pumping and treatment systems to assure safe, clean water is available to every home and business in the valley. SCV Water is impacted by recent inflation, increases in treatment costs, as well as the need to address and remove contaminants from local groundwater through the installation of multiple groundwater treatment facilities throughout our service area.

Much of SCV Water’s revenue comes from water rates. Additionally, SCV Water does not receive 1% of all yearly property taxes. SCV Water receives a small portion of this tax — ranging from 5 cents to 7 cents of each dollar. Property owners pay the 1% general tax levy to L.A. County, which apportions the revenue among local public services including L.A. County, L.A. County Fire, L.A. County Flood Control, L.A. County Vector Control, L.A. County Sanitation District, the city of Santa Clarita, local school districts, libraries, lighting and landscape, and SCV Water. This tax helps to fund much of the public infrastructure and services in the community.

I’d like to end by addressing Ms. Zimmerman’s concern about the Proposition 218 process and “voting” on a rate proposal. Proposition 218 was passed by California voters in 1996, and the text of the bill stipulates the process by which agencies like SCV Water may propose rate adjustments. One such stipulation is that any property owner or customer of record may file a protest against the proposal, but that it must be received physically in writing.

Additionally, if the majority of impacted customers files a protest, the proposed rates cannot be adopted. A protest period must be 45 days between an agency’s “Prop. 218 Notice” being sent to customers and a public hearing by the board of directors. SCV Water’s Prop. 218 Notice was sent on Jan. 21, and the public hearing is on April 1, a total of 70 days.

This process has been covered in The Signal, and information on the proposed rate adjustment and protest process has been made available through local media outlets, social media, and direct mail and email to customers, among other channels. We encourage all SCV Water customers to learn more about the proposal at yourSCVwater.com/rate-planning and welcome any questions they may have.

Kevin Strauss

Communications Manager, SCV Water

Santa Clarita