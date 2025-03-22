Photos: “The Usual Human Dimension”at The Main

“The Usual Human Dimension” by Veronica Giorgetti, an artist from Rome, Italy, is about a collection of 49 mixed-media works that investigate the evolving connection between the body, space, and time, prompting viewers to reflect on the ever-changing relationship between society and the spaces we inhabit.

Giorgetti said that her inspiration included the medieval times in Italy, architectural plans, renaissance and concept of ideal cities and the study of ancient civilizations and how they interpret graphic elements like squares and circles.

She started the process in 2011 and all her current pieces are from 2016 to 2024.

Photos by Kamryn Martell/The Signal