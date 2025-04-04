Arthur Saginian | A Dictatorship … Elected?

This is in the realms of the purely hypothetical: a democratically elected dictatorship.

Consider, if you will, that by some quirk of fate President Donald Trump and his administration accomplish things in the next two years that leave so many American voters so positively impressed that they actually elect more Republicans to Congress in the midterms, thus increasing their majorities in both houses to a point where Democrats have little if any say in anything, sort of how Republicans feel in California right now.

Further imagine that this trend continued for the next two or three election cycles to the point where the Democratic Party was left representing a mere fringe of the total U.S. population, say about 10%. Yes, conditions in the U.S. would have to improve dramatically (under a Republican watch) for that to happen, but let’s just say that they did, “hypothetically speaking.”

If Republicans somehow managed to correct most of our nation’s ills, both economically and socially, would Democrats give up, throw in their political towels, and abandon what little remained of their base, or would they feel compelled to continue fighting Republicans regardless and keep trying to “help” people who can never be helped?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita