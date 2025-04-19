Arthur Saginian | Something New and Different

To Gerald Staack (letters, March 13) regarding Desiderius Erasmus of Rotterdam and 21st century politics drowning out truth and wisdom, and to Gwladys Axlerod (also March 13) saying Donald Trump is no Ronald Reagan, Abraham Lincoln, or George Washington, I ask this question, “What’s your point?”

No, I’m serious. What’s the point in repeatedly stating the obvious? Because I don’t see how that’s going to change anything.

Repeatedly complaining about the fact that gravity causes objects to fall back to Earth when tossed up into the air is not going to stop things from falling back down to Earth when tossed into the air. We need to find something new and different to complain about, because these dead horses that are being beaten … grass is beginning to grow out of their carcasses.

Perhaps there IS nothing else to complain about. If that’s the case then perhaps we should simply stop complaining.

Now THAT would be something new and different.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita