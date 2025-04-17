Diane Zimmerman | ‘Keep Talking to Us’

God bless Elaine Ballace! Elaine was a real blessing to the Santa Clarita Valley and all who knew her. She had many friends in SCV. I feel blessed to be one of them. Not to mention the multitude of dear friends in the segment of the entertainment industry whose sole endeavor was/is to make us laugh in good, clean humor in spite of anything that comes our way. I am sure Mel Brooks and so many others in the industry are celebrating her in all kinds of fun ways they know she will love.

She knew she was not going to be around much longer, but she kept her spirits up and stayed as active as humanly possible until her last breath. Even up to a couple weeks ago, we were in touch a few times a week, always encouraging one another and always ending the call or text with a laugh.

Her ability to speak at SCV public meetings while being quite serious but lighthearted at the same time was amazing. She was “real.” She said it like it is. And she was, for the most part, 100% right on. She made sure Meeka, her precious “sidekick’” pup, is in good hands before she left for heaven.

Thanks, Elaine. Go ahead and keep talking to us. We listen, unlike so many who should have been listening. You will continue to speak through us.

Diane Zimmerman

Valencia