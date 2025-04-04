Golden Valley boys’ volleyball snaps four-match losing skid, enters playoff race 

The Golden Valley boys’ volleyball team got back in the win column on Thursday and started a hopeful playoff push.

After losing the first set to the hosting Hart Hawks, the Grizzlies rattled off three straight wins to beat the Hawks in four sets at Hart High School, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20, to snap a four-match losing skid.

“I’d say content is the right word,” said Golden Valley (11-10, 4-4) head coach Sam Hand. “It’s a matter of when we show up looking like ourselves, or when we look like the strangers that drop sets against teams that we shouldn’t … This would be our second time since I’ve taken over being able to go to playoffs, and I really want that for this team.”

The win puts Golden Valley in fourth place, half a game ahead of Saugus, though the Centurions have yet to have their second league bye. Saugus lost to West Ranch in four sets on Thursday, though the Centurions became just the second team in the Foothill League this season to win a set against West Ranch.

Golden Valley’s Rafael Asuncion (7) puts the ball over the net against Hart’s Colton Parr (4) and Isaac Cervantes (1) during the third set of Thursday’s game at Hart High School on April 3, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The first two sets between the Grizzlies and Hawks (1-15, 0-8) on Thursday were closely contested before Golden Valley found its rhythm in the last two sets. Hand said keeping control and waiting for the right opportunity to get a kill was what turned things around for the Grizzlies.

“I’d say we were a little bit more consistent about controlling our first touch,” Hand said. “We cared more to keep the ball in play and make it easy for our setter. And just more diligent hitting. In the beginning, we were only going for big, flashy bounce-ball hits, and I just told them control is the way we win this game, so we need to play the ball in the court, be patient, be persistent and let them make their mistakes.”

As has been the case all season, Grizzlies senior Nick Waldron was immense on Thursday. The University of Southern California commit caused plenty of issues for the Hawks with his heavy swing and defensive work in the back line.

“He’s definitely our tower of power,” Hand said. “When we need a point, we’re gonna try and get him the ball. I don’t have any need to be fancy or sneaky, you know. If I got a weapon, I’m gonna use it.”

Christian Melkonian provided some firepower for the Grizzlies from the opposite side.

Golden Valley’s Christian Melkonian (5) puts the ball over the net against Hart’s Isaac Cervantes (1) during the third set of Thursday’s game at Hart High School on April 3, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Christian Melkonian is an unbelievable offense of power, and we’re just hoping we get him all the way around, so front row and back row, and he could provide us some help,” Hand said.

Hart was led by Aiden Wellins’ 13 kills and AJ Casillas’ eight kills. Jharem Domingo handed out 19 assists while Isaac Cervantes and Colton Parr each had five blocks.

The Hawks are in the midst of a losing skid of their own having lost all eight of their league contests thus far after going 0-12 last season, but they are just two seasons removed from an undefeated league title and a CIF title.

Assistant head coach Sean Parchejo said his players have been working hard and trying to do the right things, but they need to learn to stay in the moment and take things one point at a time.

“Because of their desire to get better, they’re wanting to kind of fix it right away,” Parchejo said. “So, we need to do a better job resetting and on the mental side of things as we go further along in the season.”

But while things haven’t been going their way, Parchejo said the Hawks are still having fun with it and looking to improve.

Hart’s Gavin Locke (20) hits the ball over the net against Golden Valley’s defense during the second set of Thursday’s game at Hart High School on April 3, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Besides the volleyball, what’s more important to myself is their reactions to their plays, their reactions to their errors, their reactions to their points,” Parchejo said. “This team has grown to become very disciplined, and so I’m happy to get to focus on building them up in their confidence, because I think they’ve earned it.”

Hart’s next chance to get a league win is set to come on Wednesday, April 16, on the road at Saugus.

Golden Valley has what Hand described as a “pretty tough schedule” to finish off the regular season. The Grizzlies next play in the league on April 16 as well, at home against Canyon.

“We have to make some upset wins, for sure,” Hand said. “It’s gonna take a lot more than we’ve given so far. But that’s par for the course. Hard work is the only way ahead.”

Golden Valley’s Akshay Karumuri (8) goes for the kill against Hart’s Isaac Cervantes (1) and Colton Parr (4) during the third set of Thursday’s game at Hart High School on April 3, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Golden Valley’s Lemuel Espejo (12) sets the ball during the second set of Thursday’s game against Hart at Hart High School on April 3, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart’s Colton Parr (4) goes up for a hit against Golden Valley’s Brian Bonfiglio (44) during the second set of Thursday’s game at Hart High School on April 3, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal