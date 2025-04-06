Holly Ware | Calling it Out

Thank you, editorial board of The Signal (editorial, March 29, “The Problem with Weste’s Newhall Deal? It’s Shady”).

How grateful I am to see The Signal come out and speak honestly to the dishonesty going on with the City Council, or at least one member of the council. The questionable and self-serving activities of Laurene Weste so clearly need to be brought to light for all to see concerning the proposed complex of apartments and retail space in downtown Newhall.

The Signal did a fine job in its editorial, even if I did have to read through 12 paragraphs before the name (may I repeat it for emphasis?) Laurene Weste came to light. Maybe if they had not gotten greedy and bumped the project up to five stories and left the old courthouse out of it, they would have gotten away with it.

I can’t help but wonder if Ms. Weste went to the same school as a past College of the Canyons chancellor that taught how to use the public pocketbook for self-serving purposes.

Holly Ware

Valencia