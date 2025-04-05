Michael Cruz | City Hall Lacking Transparency

I’m writing in response to The Signal article (March 21), “Council member negotiates back-room deal on Newhall project.” The recent controversy surrounding the Newhall mixed-use project has sparked significant concerns about transparency and ethical decision-making at City Hall. At the heart of this issue is Councilwoman Laurene Weste, whose involvement in behind-the-scenes negotiations with the developer raises serious red flags.

With over 25 years of experience on the City Council, Councilwoman Weste should embody the principles of integrity that her position demands. However, her dual role as both an elected official and a board member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society presents a troubling conflict of interest. The community deserves to understand the full scope of her involvement in these negotiations and any similar discussions she may have conducted.

Weste’s dismissive attitude when questioned and her reluctance to provide clear, straightforward answers only deepen the perception of impropriety. Her statement that she will reveal her discussions with the developer “when it gets to the council” is simply unacceptable. Transparency must be prioritized from the outset, not introduced as an afterthought.

The residents of Santa Clarita deserve leaders who prioritize integrity and community interests, not hidden agendas and backroom deals. We need transformative leadership, and our community must hold elected officials accountable for their actions. Together, we can demand a higher standard of governance that reflects our values.

Michael Cruz

Canyon Country