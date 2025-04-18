Ron Perry | A Few Facts for Liberal Friends

I would like to bring to my liberal friends’ attention a few facts!

In 2023 (latest available) the population of Los Angeles County was 9.663 million. Riverside County was 2.492 million. San Diego County was 3.27 million. San Bernardino County was 2.196 million.

That is a total of 17.621 million people.

If we were to remove all of those people and replace them with the illegal aliens we have in this country, it would take every single illegal alien to fill all of those spots.

Now of course, that is depending on my sources for obtaining those facts.

Extreme right-wing sources report up to 18 million and extreme left-wing sources report it at 12-14 million as of 2023.

However many it actually is, it is too many. Too many gangs, too many freeloaders expecting our citizens’ tax dollars to support them.

Do some of them work? Of course they do! And hopefully they are putting some back into the system.

Many people are telling President Donald Trump to slow down because he may be getting rid of some good people with the bad. No, they are not just deporting the very bad ones. If you came here illegally, then you have broken our laws and should expect to be deported.

So all of you bleeding-heart liberals who feel so bad about them being deported, why don’t you open your homes and sponsor the millions who want to come in legally?

That would speed up the process of allowing more aliens to come in legally. And we could once again be proud of the sign at the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” instead of, “Send me your thieves and killers, your huddled masses who want a free ride.”

Ron Perry

Canyon Country