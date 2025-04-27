Ron Perry | Beware Unlicensed Vendors

It is my duty to write today to all of the Santa Clarita Council members and residents of Santa Clarita. There was an article in the March 28 Signal about how businesses owners in Castaic were concerned about how they can compete with all of the street vendors in front of their stores. City Council members take heed! The same thing will be happening here soon if something isn’t done.

For months now I have written to members of our council regarding this same issue. They not only are in front of stores, they are even in residential areas, including at the corner of Rainbow Glen and Via Princessa.

I realize this is a statewide law, so take your food carts and go to the Capitol in Sacramento and sell your goods in those hallowed halls. And yes, that is public property so they can’t kick you out. In fact, I would love to see some of you go into Mr. Gavin Newsom’s office and sell your goods!

I don’t want anyone who is willing to work hard to not be able to fulfill their dreams of having a job. However, this is Santa Clarita and we are part of the United States of America. If you want to be treated like a citizen, then act like one.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country