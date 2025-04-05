Suzette Martinez Valladares | Looking Back on the First 100 Days in the Senate

When I decided to run for California State Senate, I knew exactly what I would focus on if given the honor of representing Senate District 23.

Now, 100 days into my tenure, I’m more motivated than ever to achieve real results that will improve the lives of Californians and ensure that everyone has access to the American Dream.

The phrase “American Dream” was coined by historian James Truslow Adams in his 1931 book “Epic of America,” describing it as a dream of a social order in which each man and woman shall be able to attain to the fullest stature of which they are innately capable, regardless of the circumstances of birth or position.

As a lifelong Southern California resident, I love this state — it’s my home, where I live, work, and where my husband and I are raising our daughter. I want nothing more than to make California the best possible place for her to grow and thrive, along with future generations, regardless of their circumstances.

To keep the American Dream alive here, we have work to do. The policies resulting from one-party rule in California have created an affordability crisis, limited opportunities for too many, and driven soaring crime rates.

The American Dream requires a good education and a good job. Without these, the dream can turn into a nightmare.

That’s why I’m focused on three areas: addressing the affordability crisis, expanding opportunities for education and jobs, and making our streets safer.

Nearly every effort I make in Sacramento fits into one of these categories.

A recent poll shows growing dissatisfaction with the state’s leadership, with 71% of likely voters believing that Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature have not done enough to address California’s high cost of living, and I agree.

That’s why I’ve authored or co-authored several pieces of legislation aimed at lowering costs for Californians, both personally and for small business owners.

On my first day in office, I introduced Senate Bill 23, which provides property tax exemptions for homes owned by disabled veterans.

I also authored SB 17, which would exempt tips and gratuities from income tax.

Additionally, I’m co-authoring SB 566, which increases the homeowners’ exemption and renters’ tax credit for those 62 and older.

We must also expand educational and job opportunities for all Californians. Starting with education, we should establish more career technical education programs to help our high school students succeed.

Too many young people are left directionless because they are unaware of good-paying, fulfilling jobs that are in high demand.

That’s why I authored SB 612, which would make it a graduation requirement for high school students to take one semester of CTE classes. By exposing our youth to more career opportunities, we help ensure their future success.

And California is the place where entrepreneurial dreams come to life – we must be a more friendly state for innovation and job creation.

To encourage more Californians to pursue their entrepreneurial dream, I’ve authored SB 816 to eliminate the Franchise Tax for small businesses. I’m also co-authoring two bills that will help keep high-paying film industry jobs in our community.

Making our streets and neighborhoods safer is a third top priority, and it’s clear that a majority of Californians agree. Voters sent a clear mandate to Sacramento in November with the overwhelming passage of Proposition 36 (70% approval), which addresses homelessness, addiction, and theft.

However, the problem is that Gov. Newsom and the Democratic majority won’t fund the law, leaving local jurisdictions to shoulder the costs. I’ve joined my colleagues in calling on the governor and Legislature to fund the law as the voters intended, and I won’t stop until it’s funded.

To enhance protections for victims of violent crimes, I introduced Kayleigh’s Law, which allows for lifetime restraining orders against perpetrators.

After the recent fires, I introduced two bills that increase penalties for looting and impersonating law enforcement during a state of emergency. I’m working diligently with my colleagues to get these bills to the governor’s desk.

It’s been a busy first quarter as state senator, and it’s an honor to represent the people of Senate District 23 in Sacramento. I was recently named Senate Minority Whip, and in this leadership role, I’m working closely with my colleagues to reach consensus on these critical issues.

April marks a busy time at the state Capitol, with committee season underway, when bills are heard and their fate decided. Every day, I work to make the case for legislation that will bring pragmatic solutions to improve the lives of Californians.

As long as I have the privilege of representing the people of SD 23, I will never stop working to make the California Dream a reality for as many people as possible.

Suzette Martinez Valladares represents most of the Santa Clarita Valley in the state Senate.“Right, Here Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.