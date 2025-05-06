Glenda Roybal | Preserving Newhall’s Heart

As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I’ve watched our valley grow and adapt — but our connection to the past has always remained vital. That’s why the proposal to demolish the old Santa Clarita courthouse as part of a new multifamily development in Old Town Newhall has deeply unsettled many of us.

At (the April 22) City Council meeting, the developer insisted that any changes — such as preserving the courthouse or scaling back the project — would render it financially unfeasible. He even claimed the property is “already in escrow.” That begs the question: Was this project already decided before the public had a say?

Even more unsettling was his remark to the council: “Didn’t you like the last building?”

It was a statement that felt less like a question and more like a cue, hinting at prior approval.

What stood out in contrast was Councilwoman Marsha McLean’s clear and steady voice in support of a smaller project that respects the scale and history of Newhall.

A young woman also spoke powerfully about her family’s roots here, dating back to the 1800s. Her message was clear: don’t erase what little of our heritage remains.

It’s entirely possible to move forward without wiping out the past. The historic courthouse could be integrated into a thoughtful, mixed-use plan. This isn’t just sentimentality — it’s recognition of a building that once even served as a (morgue) during the St. Francis Dam disaster.

The developer’s suggestion to repurpose the courthouse’s “boards” was offensive. Our heritage isn’t construction material.

Councilman Bill Miranda’s comments were equally troubling. He lamented the delay, saying, “This is how it’s done in New York.”

With all due respect, we are not New York. We’re a small-town community rooted in tradition, not high-rise deals. If he believes our city should follow big-city playbooks at the expense of our identity, he’s lost touch with what makes Santa Clarita special.

His tone toward fellow council members and elderly constituents during the meeting was disrespectful. Disagreement is democratic; bullying is not.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste’s support for the project was disappointing but not surprising. Developers backing the project argue they aren’t making enough — yet rents keep rising. If downtown is struggling, the answer isn’t high-density development. It’s affordability.

Let’s be clear: We’re not anti-growth. We’re for responsible, community-first development that respects our roots. We are not against investors — we’re against disregard.

Claims that saving the courthouse will kill the deal are not facts — they’re pressure tactics. Promises about parking and traffic don’t erase our lived reality. Soledad Canyon is already strained.

Santa Clarita deserves better — leadership that values preservation over profit. Let’s speak up and protect what matters.

The old courthouse is more than walls — it’s a symbol of who we are.

Glenda Roybal

Canyon Country