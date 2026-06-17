Edison awards 23 fire tech scholarships 

News release

Twenty-three College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees, according to a news release from the college.

The students — Johnathan Caraballo, Jeffrey Cervantes, Christian Clark, Alex Corona, Mason Cummings, Thomas Finn, Alexandria Gastaldi, Charles Gonzalez, Enrique Jimenez, Brandon McLean, Kyira Morales, Dyllann Orellana, Scarlett Ordaz, Alyssa Palafox, Estevan Perez, Michael Perez, Alexander Renteria, Kevin Reyes, Alejandro Sanchez, Nathan Sanchez, David Torres, Barrett Vonderau and Alex Zepeda — had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

This is the eighth year in a row the college’s fire technology program has received funding from Edison, Keith Kawamoto, chair of the college’s fire technology department, said in the release.

The scholarships were awarded through a $20,000 grant from Edison International in support of the college’s development of present and future fire personnel, the release said.

COC offers fire technology courses within the School of Public Safety to help provide fire department staffing to battle California’s wildfires. This program offers certificate/degree opportunities for both pre-service individuals and in-service professionals who seek career advancement. COC fire technology courses align with the uniform curriculum established by California Community Colleges.

For more information about the fire technology program at COC, go to www.canyons.edu/academics/fire.