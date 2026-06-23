Glenda Roybal | No Meaningful Choice

For more than 50 years, the water meter at my home worked without issue.

My house was built in 1975. Through droughts, rate increases and decades of change in the Santa Clarita Valley, that meter did its job. It measured water usage. It required no intervention. It caused no problems.

Then the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency decided it needed to be replaced.

When I learned about the smart meter program, I made a simple decision: I did not want one. My existing meter worked perfectly, and I saw no justification for replacing something that was not broken.

That is where the decision stopped being simple.

After declining the replacement, I contacted SCV Water customer service. I was told that keeping my existing meter would trigger a one-time charge of $169, followed by an additional $58 every month.

That is not an offer. That is coercion by cost.

Accept the new meter and pay nothing. Refuse it and incur ongoing penalties for keeping what already works.

There is no meaningful choice in that structure.

The situation escalated further when a technician arrived at my home and stated that a request had been made to remove the existing meter. Believing the work had been properly authorized, I allowed the installation to proceed.

Only afterward did I learn that no such request had been made. The meter I explicitly declined was now installed on my property. At that point, this was no longer about technology or modernization.

It was about control and accountability.

Residents should not be placed in a position where financial pressure replaces consent, or where work on their property proceeds based on incorrect or unverified authorization. In my case, the process failed at two critical points: first in the imposition of punitive fees for refusal, and second in the communication that led to unauthorized work being carried out under false assumptions.

I am not opposed to modernization. If someone wants a smart meter, that is their choice.

What I object to is a system in which “choice” is defined as compliance without cost consequences, while refusal is treated as a billable decision.

That is not transparency. It is structured pressure.

This should have been straightforward. It wasn’t.

And it raises a direct question: When did maintaining a functioning meter become a condition that requires permission — and payment — to refuse? That question extends beyond one property. It goes to whether residents still retain control over decisions affecting their homes, or whether that control now exists only in theory.

Once that line is crossed, it is not easily drawn back.

Glenda Roybal

Canyon Country