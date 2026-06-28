Rick Barker | PTSD Scams

If you go online you can find tons of websites and companies specializing in coaching veterans on what to say and how to say it and what not to say when speaking to Veterans Administration evaluation officers when claiming post-traumatic stress disorder to get an increased VA disability pension. Google “how to pass VA Medical Exams for PTSD to get your evaluation increased.” Obviously, there is no definitive test for a mental condition like PTSD like there is for a physical one. If your legs got blown off your condition is pretty obvious!

The Veterans Administration has a finite amount of money to cover the amounts awarded to veterans for service-connected disability conditions and for every dollar scammed under less-than-honest means it takes away money from veterans who truly qualify for and need that money due to their service-connected conditions.

Because of the incredible advances in battlefield medicine and expedited care, we have many disabled veterans from recent conflicts who would have never made it off of the battlefield alive in previous conflicts. I’m talking about service members with multiple amputations, severe brain injuries, paralysis, etc.

Many of these service members often totally rely on their VA disability payments to support themselves and their families and every dollar scammed by their unscrupulous fellow veterans is a dollar that can’t be used on their behalf.

Bottom line is that whenever you have the government handing out money and services you are always going to have a certain amount of fraud involved. Just look at the recent news stories concerning the hundreds of billions in state and federal program money designed to help people in need that is being ripped off by phonies.

Rick Barker

Valencia